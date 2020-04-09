‘The cash is gone.’ NC families waiting for unemployment relief

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - No money - and no answers about when there will be money. That’s the reality for thousands of North Carolina families right now, who have been out of work for weeks because of the Coronavirus, and are still waiting for for their unemployment applications to be approved.
The state has processed 500,000 unemployment claims since March 16, dwarfing the 3,000 claims the NC Department of Employment Security (DES) usually processes each week. But they are still buried by incoming claims, apparently so buried they are not responding to questions about when they might be able to work through the backlog, or exactly how many displaced workers are still trying to file.
Stephaine Bessette’s family is one of the ones waiting in limbo. Her husband and son both work for the same bowling alley, that was forced to close on March 20th. They say they filed for unemployment that day, and bought three weeks of groceries. The bills that were due the first of the month ate through the last of their savings, so the Bessettes now find themselves out of money and out of food.
“The cash is gone. We lived paycheck to paycheck as it was. So for people like us, going for three weeks without any kind of income coming in, it hurts. It’s going to hurt for a while," Stephaine said. She said her family made an appointment at a food pantry Thursday so they would have something to eat going into Easter weekend.
Stephaine said when this started, her family stayed home from work trusting that the elected officials behind the stay at home orders had a plan in place after they shut down her family’s way to make a living. She’s frustrated that her family can’t get through to a real person at the unemployment office for help, and that elected officials aren’t saying much about when the backlog will end.
“All of those safe guards that we thought were in place, when we all first started staying home, we’re 3 weeks into it and nothing has happened. So we feel like we’re adrift at sea on our own,” Stephaine said.
While there are still few answers for those waiting for their unemployment claims to be approved, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments are expected to begin going out by April 17, according a news release provided by North Carolina’s Department of Employment Security (DES) Thursday. The federal program provides $600 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits to eligible claimants, in addition to money provided by the state. The state is currently testing their system to process these payments.
Even though DES has added many new servers and hired hundreds of workers to help manage the sudden surge in claims, there is still a backlog.
“We are aware of issues people are having accessing their online accounts and long wait times to speak to someone at the Customer Call Center. DES will ensure claimants do not miss out on any weeks of eligibility due to high call volume. We will begin the claim with the week when they initially attempted to file," DES posted on its website this week.
“If your account is locked, it will automatically unlock after 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, you can try to sign in again or reset your password yourself,” the department added. WECT had recently heard from people who had been locked out of their unemployment accounts after the system crashed while they were logged on.
The man who first contacted us with that issue got his account reset after we reached out to state officials on his behalf. He has since been able to file for, and start receiving unemployment benefits. He said even after he had his account reset, he had to get up early one morning before the DES office opened to file for benefits online. His many attempts to do so during regular business hours had failed because he kept getting kicked off the overloaded website.
