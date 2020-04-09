BCSO quartet virtual performances goes viral on internet

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - They’ve performed all over Brunswick County--other parts of the state--even at the state capitol in Raleigh. Never, though, has the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office quartet garnered as much attention as they are now.
The four sheriff’s deputies in the group decided now, during this pandemic, would be a good time to lift some spirits.
A virtual performance of two hymns took the internet by storm.
Requests for the Brunswick County quartet started coming in at the very start of this pandemic.
“The first request was from the local churches in Shallotte who had reached out and of course that was when everything was unfolding and the social distancing started becoming an issue and the group of ten people or more and we put out heads together and came up with this idea," says Adam Stanley.
After posting just two videos on Facebook, they can’t go anywhere without being recognized.
Tony Fullwood experienced that yesterday in a store.
“Well, this lady, she kept staring at me," Fullwood said. “I had stopped by the store and she kept staring at me and she said, ‘Do you sing in the quartet?’ And I said, ‘Yes, ma’am, I do.’ And she said ‘I have watched that video seems to me a thousand times.'"
"When my mom called me and it brought her to tears, that to me was number one,” said Adam Stanley.
Kenneth Medlin said a nurse recognized him and told him the performance was a blessing.
“It makes you feel good," Medlin said. “It really makes you excited when you realize you’re helping people and, you know, lifting their spirits."
Before the pandemic, the group sang at churches and nursing home--mainly spiritual songs.
They give credit to Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram for allowing the group to perform.
”That is a blessing in itself that we have a leader that allows us to do this type of activity," Stanley says.
Medlin adds ”It makes you know you’re doing something positive for the community."
