BCSO quartet virtual performances goes viral on internet

We are delighted at the response garnered by the video featuring our "virtual quartet" performing "Sweet Beulah Land." Thank you to all who have viewed and shared the video. We are truly amazed and humbled by the response. (In case you missed it, here is a link to the post: https://www.facebook.com/233482667943/posts/10157202560417944/?vh=e&d=n) For those who have asked for another video, here is the BCSO "Virtual" Quartet performing, "It Is Well." We hope you enjoy and will share! Be safe! Be well! Be kind! Link to YouTube: https://youtu.be/5vHkPUCFKjE