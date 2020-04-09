Athletic Trainer and Physical Therapists adapting rehab because of coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The coronavirus crisis is changing the way that Athletic Trainer and Physical Therapists are working.
Alexander McDaniel is co-owner and the Athletic Trainer at Seaside Athletic Training & Performance in Wilmington. The facility is closed but he is still able to check in with clients through Telehealth.
Communications with someone doing rehab is very important when they can’t come into the building.
“If you have an ACL injury post-operative knee that is two weeks out there are some benchmark standards that need to be met, said McDaniel. “Some of those goals need to be met for them not to have any long-term issues.”
McDaniel's makes sure that the exercises are something that can be done at home safely.
“Every home exercise program is as conservative as it can be,” McDaniel said. I'm a little bit worried about advancing them because I can't physically see how their knee is doing or how their hip is doing if it's hip surgery.”
Many of the patients at BenchMark Physical Therapy in Wilmington are also opting for Telehealth rehab.
“It gives them the ability to encourage them in progress them through a lot of our queuing verbally and our coaching as it pertains to their programs,” said Brandon Adams of BenchMark Physical Therapy. “We’ve been able to maintain a very highly effective outcome with the telehealth platform particularly through this climate.”
