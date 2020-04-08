17-year-old charged in Racine Drive shooting, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have charged a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting on Racine Drive Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, police responded to the 400 block of Racine Drive just after 11 a.m. after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter, the city’s gunfire-detection system.
Police say a parked car and an occupied apartment were damaged during the shooting. No injuries were reported.
After receiving a suspect vehicle description, police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Market Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
Three individuals in the vehicle were detained but later released once it was determined they did not commit the shooting, police say.
Officers later located a 17-year-old male who matched witness descriptions. He was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of marijuana, damage to personal property, and possession of a firearm by a minor.
The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or submit an anonymous tip here.
