Wrightsville Beach women celebrates 98th birthday with parade in driveway

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - During her lifetime, Virginia Trask of Wrightsville Beach has lived through 17 presidents, the Great Depression and World War II.
Tuesday was another first as she was surprised with a parade of cars in her driveway for her 98th birthday.
The parade came as a total surprise to her.
“I thought ‘What in the world has my daughter planned,’” said Trask.
Because the coronavirus has closed many things down, her daughter Ginny Hollingsworth wanted to plan something using social distancing for her mother.
It didn’t take long to get family and friends to jump on board to the idea.
“You know, word travels fast,” said Hollingsworth. “Especially on the south end of Wrightsville Beach.”
Trask had a smile on her face while each car drove through her driveway to wish her a Happy Birthday.
“It means that I am loved,” said Trask. “And that means a lot to me when you get 98.”
Over her 98 years, Virginia has seen a lot, but nothing like what is happening with the COVID-19.
“I saw a lot during World War II,” said Trask. “But not the isolation that they have now.”
And over her 98 years she’s made an impression on many people’s lives.
“It’s incredible I’ve been a caregiver for her for so long” said Rachel Bailey. “It’s just a really special moment to see her make it to 98. Every year when she wakes up on her birthday, she’s so shocked to be here. And it just goes to show that every day is a blessing. And she’s such an inspiration to everyone around her.”
Now that she’s 98, Virginia says that her goal is to celebrate her 100th birthday.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.