Wrighsville Beach votes to add civil penalty for those that violate the State of Emergency Order

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Wrightsville Beach held an emergency meeting on Tuesday night.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to add a civil penalty option to the Town Code. Violating the current State of Emergency Order is now punishable by a class 2 misdemeanor.
The approval of a civil penalty gives Wrightsville Beach police officers another way to enforce the current emergency order.
“This gives our police department another option,” said Wrightsville Beach town manager Tim Owens. “This is a civil citation.”
A class 2 misdemeanor comes with a court date, fine and a criminal summons. The new civil penalty would just be a fine.
The police department has handed out 18 class 2 misdemeanors since the State of Emergency was put in place.
