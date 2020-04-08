WPD: Don’t do drive-in church services on Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police sent out a public notice Wednesday night that “drive-in” church services are not allowed under the state’s “Stay at Home” order, according to their interpretation. With Easter Sunday approaching, some local churches were making plans to hold services with people sitting in their cars and the pastors speaking from a loud speaker system.
According to WPD, some pastors reached out to ask if plans for “drive-in” services are allowed. The attorney for the police department said they suggest sticking with virtual services instead.
“We thank churches and all houses of worship for doing their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and believe that their participation is critical in our community-wide success,” Daniel Thurston, City of Wilmington Police Attorney, said. “We strongly urge all churches and houses of worship to continue with virtual services, including for Easter.”
The state’s order prohibits any event where more than ten individuals are gathered in one indoor or outdoor place. A spokesperson for the WPD says they plan to monitor the situation Sunday.
