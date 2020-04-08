Winebrake named provost at UNCW

“Dr. Winebrake is known for his innovative approach to management, commitment to faculty research and scholarship, and deep understanding of the value of liberal arts education,” Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said. “UNCW has much to offer our faculty, students, staff and the State of North Carolina as one of the nation’s top public institutions, and he will fill a pivotal role in guiding our academic enterprise to even greater achievements in the years to come. He will also serve as a guiding light as we continue to navigate our transition to a doctoral high-research university.”