Winebrake named provost at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. James J. Winebrake has been named provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UNCW, the university announced Wednesday.
Winebrake, who will begin his new position effective July 1, has served as dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., since 2011.
“Dr. Winebrake is known for his innovative approach to management, commitment to faculty research and scholarship, and deep understanding of the value of liberal arts education,” Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said. “UNCW has much to offer our faculty, students, staff and the State of North Carolina as one of the nation’s top public institutions, and he will fill a pivotal role in guiding our academic enterprise to even greater achievements in the years to come. He will also serve as a guiding light as we continue to navigate our transition to a doctoral high-research university.”
Dr. Marilyn Sheerer, who served as UNCW’s top academic administrator for five years, will transition to the Watson College of Education in May.
Winebrake will report to the chancellor and will oversee all academic units of the university.
“UNCW is a fast-growing, dynamic and exciting coastal university that is on an amazing trajectory,” said Winebrake. “UNCW provides the opportunity to advance integrative, interdisciplinary programs in new fields that combine areas related to business, education, health, liberal arts and STEM. Creating new programs that cross disciplinary boundaries is a passion of mine, and UNCW is extremely well-positioned to be a national leader in this area.”
Winebrake, a professor of public policy, joined the faculty at RIT in 2002. He holds a Ph.D. in energy management and policy from the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in technology and policy from M.I.T., and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Lafayette College.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.