Wilmington food markets taking extra precautions to keep customers, employees safe

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Businesses all over the Cape Fear are making changes to keep customers and their employees safe and healthy as our country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tidal Creek Food Co-op remains open selling locally grown and made food and produce, but now they’re taking an extra set to keep employees and customers healthy.
“We have installed an outdoor hand washing sink and then we actually encourage them to do that first and then we have hand-sanitizer and gloves,” said Krista Jorgensen, one of the General Managers at Tidal Creek.
The store only allows ten customers in at a time to help practice social distancing.
"Because we’re so small, it’s kind of easier for us to stay on top of things, " said Jorgensen. “Wiping down all the carts, all the baskets, the water machines; any surfaces that people are shopping.”
Tidal Creek also offers free curbside pick up for your groceries.
“You email you list,” said Jorgensen. “We do the shopping for you. We can call you and find out what you want if you have specifications. Then we call you when it’s ready and you can just come to the door or we can walk it to your car.”
Curbside is also something Port City Produce offers.
“You can come to the back of our lot and you’re able to order there,” said owner Sven Wallin. “We’ll bring you a menu, you fill it out in your car, you don’t get out. We collect the menu once you honk, which lets us know you’re ready. Then we can take that menu and shop for you.”
The employees use gloves and change out their gloves for each customer. Once the shopping is complete, you pay, and then employee loads it all in your car.
Wallin says he’s seen an uptick in business since they began offering curbside to help cut down on physical interaction.
“Typically, it’s not this busy at this time of year,” said Wallin. “I think being outside, people are a little more comfortable shipping in the market being in open air.”
There are markers put in place leading up to the cash register to help customers stay six-feet apart.
“We do encourage you to use the curbside service to cutdown on any crowds out here,” said Wallin “It will help keep people away to each other for now."
Not only does it help cut down on social interaction, but it will bring the need to hire more people, which is a need right now.
“People that have lost their jobs at restaurants and need work, we can support more staff and labor hours and that way, we’re able to hire locally," said Wallin.
Wallin said keeping Port City Produce open also supports local farmers and growers.
“It does help with everything that’s local and in season by support the farmers,” said Wallin. "It helps them have an outlet for their product as well.”
Wallin says they’re trying their best to help the local economy.
“Hopefully it gets better in the future and everybody can go back to a normal life,” said Wallin. "We’ll still be here.”
