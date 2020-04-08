UNCW’s Siddle continues rounding out basketball staff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the third time in three days, UNCW has announced an addition to its men’s basketball staff.
Monty Sanders, a former standout at Elon and experienced recruiter and assistant coach, has joined head men’s basketball coach Takayo Siddle’s new staff at UNCW.
The addition of Sanders completes the on-the-floor coaching staff for the newly-hired Siddle. He joins veteran coach Kurt Kanaskie and former Seahawk staffer Travis Hackert. Sanders brings extensive experience to the position, including coaching stints on the high school, AAU and college levels.
“Monty and I have known each other for over 15 years through playing and coaching,” said Siddle. “My comfort level in his ability to teach, build relationships with our student-athletes and knowledge of the CAA makes him an ideal fit. He’s a terrific addition to our staff and I welcome him to UNCW.”
Sanders comes to UNCW after spending the last two years on Mark Prosser’s staff at Western Carolina. Sanders previously served eight years at his alma mater, Elon, as director of operations and assistant coach.
“My family and I are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join such a tradition-rich basketball program and a wonderful university,” said Sanders. "Combined with the chance to work with Coach Siddle, whom I have known and respected for a very long time, it’s a dream come true for me.
“Coach Siddle’s vision for the program and how to get there is one that I truly believe in. I promise to work tirelessly to help him build a program that our students, alumni and Seahawk faithful will be proud of.”
A native of Raleigh, N.C., Sanders began his playing career at Richmond before transferring to Elon following the 2005-06 campaign. He was a two-year letter winner with the Phoenix and served as a team captain in his senior year under former head coach Ernie Nestor.
Sanders continued his association with Elon as director of basketball operations in August of 2010 and was promoted to assistant coach in the summer of 2013.
In Sanders’ five seasons as assistant, Elon posted double-digit victories each year, including a pair of 18-win seasons.
