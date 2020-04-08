Super pink moon lights up the night sky

The super pink moon as seen from Southport Tuesday night. (Source: Christine Roman)
By WECT Staff | April 8, 2020 at 6:42 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 6:52 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Did you see the super pink moon Tuesday night?

Several WECT viewers did, and they shared their pictures and videos with us!

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

The pink moon moniker is just another name for April’s full moon.

It actually doesn’t appear pink. It gets its name from the blooms of pink moss phlox that appear this time of year.

