Super pink moon lights up the night sky

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Did you see the super pink moon Tuesday night?
Several WECT viewers did, and they shared their pictures and videos with us!
Check out our gallery below.
A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.
It actually doesn’t appear pink. It gets its name from the blooms of pink moss phlox that appear this time of year.
