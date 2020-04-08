Services available for victims of domestic violence during pandemic

Other suggestions from Houvouras, "reach out and talk to a friend about how you’re feeling, call a family member that you trust and also know that you can pick up the phone and talk with us. We’re here to offer support. It’s never okay to for you to feel unsafe in your home. These are challenging times for everyone, but violence is never the answer. Making someone feel like they’re not safe and they don’t deserve to be happy, they don’t deserve support, everything is their fault, those are huge warning signs and so our website is still up and available. It has a lot of information about domestic violence and like I said our hotline is available 24 hours for support.”