Pediatrician suggests helping children understand about social distancing

“One thing I remind parents is children are still going to get ‘kids diseases’,” the doctor said. “Those things that are viruses in the environment. They’re still going to get ear infections. They’re still going to get strep throat. Parents usually have a gut feeling if they’ve had an ear infection before, they know what it’s like the next time. I tell them if they are tugging on their ears, if they have a fever, they’re not eating well, those are all things they should see their pediatrician for.”