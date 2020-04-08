NC State Treasurer says “intense prayer” helping him recover from COVID-19

“At the highest levels of intensity of this disease that I faced over a week ago, focus on the fact that there’s people that love you, you have a lot to do for the rest of your life and a lot to look forward to,” he said. “Just focused on the positiveness of those three things is highly important, and prayer. Not just in the normal course of business of how we use that word. But, intense prayer that you’ve never experienced in your life, is what got me out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.”