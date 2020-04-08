NC gives new guidance to group living facilities in wake of coronavirus outbreaks

April 8, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 4:33 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper added some new guidance to an order regarding treatment at group care facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic Wednesday.

There are currently 21 coronavirus outbreaks across North Carolina at this time, with 18 of those in long-term care facilities, according to state officials.

Wednesday, the new guidelines included the following directives:

♦ All staff members at nursing homes will need to wear masks when working with patients.

♦ All facilities will close communal living areas and add restrictions for non-essential personnel.

♦ All residents and staff will be screened daily for symptoms of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, WECT reported about three people at a facility in Columbus County becoming infected with coronavirus.

