Messages of Hope: Religious leaders prepare for Passover & Easter

"So, there’s actually an element of even though we’re not physically together we’re coming together as a community in ways that we wouldn’t,” she said. “You don’t get a pass on Passover. And Passover isn’t going to pass us over. We need to find a way to celebrate it. Yes it will be different, but if nothing else we get together and we have our Seders in whichever way we do it. We read personally about it; it is an opportunity to escape and remember that joy and to remember that it is a story of us escaping -- the whole story is about us having struggled and being able to persevere -- and we have to pray and hope that that’s what’s going to happen.”