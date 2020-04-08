Lower Cape Fear LifeCare accepting donations of PPE

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lower Cape Fear LifeCare currently is accepting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) for its clinical staff.
“Lower Cape Fear LifeCare continues to provide care to patients with serious, chronic or life-limiting illness, in patients’ homes or in care centers,” a news release states. “PPE donations will help staff as they continue providing care and support to patients, families and the community.”
PPE items needed include:
- Unused masks rated N95 or higher: 3M Healthcare or NIOSH approved preferred
- Gloves: Nitrile or non-latex preferred
- Impervious gowns: AAMI Level 2
- Unused ear loop masks and surgical masks
- Full face shields
- Medical/dental gowns
- Hand sanitizer
- Disinfecting wipes
Items can be dropped off at any of the following locations between 2 and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday:
- Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Administrative Office, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington NC
- SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia NC
- Angel House Hospice Care Center, 206 Warrior Trail Road, Whiteville NC
- Horry County Office, 8216 Devon Ct., Myrtle Beach SC
- Bladen County Office, 103 E. Dunham Street, Elizabethtown NC
- Pender County Office, 209A US Hwy 117 N., Burgaw NC
Anyone with questions on PPE donations can contact Craig Wagner, Chief Marketing and Engagement Officer, at Craig.Wagner@LifeCare.org or 910-750-6478.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.