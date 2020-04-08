Local farm finds silver lining in loss of sales

FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WECT) - The restrictions put on restaurants forced many to change their business models within days. With the decline in customers, they don’t need as much food. That trickle down effect is starting to have an impact of local farmers like Chandler Worley Family Farms.
Some restaurants they sell to have closed and roadside business has slowed down because more and more people are staying home.
“They’ve kind of the shut the restaurants and the beaches down so we don’t have the traffic coming by," said Chandler Worley. "We’re kind of concerned about that because that’s probably half to 60 percent of our business.”
Not to mention Strawberry season is already here and they’ve still got some picking to do. Most of those sales come from passersby and not selling the fruit would put them in a “pickle.”
But with all the negative, Worley has found a light at the end of the tunnel. An increased support in local agriculture.
“Were getting a lot of calls from people interested in doing CSA’s, wanting vegetables," said Worley. "They’re not really wanting to count on grocery stores any more. They want stuff that’s grown right here.”
Worley is already trying to come up with a plan that should help recoup some of the losses they’ve taken.
“This summer what we’re going to do in the next couple of weeks is plant more beets carrots tomatoes and stuff in the field," said Worley. "What we’re going to try and do is put boxes together for people that are interested in a CSA week which will make up for what we’re going to lose here in the short run.”
Since the coronavirus has been around the Cape Fear Region, Worley has been trying to think of ways to maintain his business.
He has faith that the pandemic will pass soon and business will be back to usual for both his farm and the restaurants he sells to.
