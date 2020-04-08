Hospital CEO says exploration of NHRMC’s future could potentially get back on track, but virtually

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - This week should have been the point in the exploration of the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center when the Partnership Advisory Group began releasing responses to its request for proposals.
Because of the novel coronavirus, the PAG has been on hold, with the final meetings in March canceled.
Now, hospital CEO John Gizdic told the Greater Wilmington Business Journal in a live Q&A on Facebook, the group could get back to work.
Gizdic said they are considering holding the next-scheduled PAG meeting, on April 16, by way of virtual communication.
However, he said their ability to do so will depend on what happens over the next week with regard to the ongoing global pandemic.
GWBJ Editor Vicky Janowski asked Gizdic if he and hospital leadership still feel comfortable moving forward with exploring the future of the hospital system at this time, given the strain on resources the virus has had and is projected to continue to have in the near future.
Gizdic said he thinks the virus amplifies the need to do so.
“To me the current situation with COVID should really be a strong indication as to why it’s a good time and really justify asking these types of questions," he said during the interview. "This type of situation to me points out just how fragile and vulnerable we are as an organization, and how quickly circumstances can change even though we are large, you know a crisis like this can quickly change our circumstances and situation.”
Six organizations responded to the request for proposals. PAG members must go through the proposals to redact any protected information before they can be released to the public.
Gizdic said he could not give a date-certain on when that might happen.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.