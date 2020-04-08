Holden Beach closes beach strand, no beach sunrise service on Easter

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Holden Beach is closing its beach strand in an effort to dissuade people from visiting during the Easter holiday.
According to town leaders, Easter weekend is often considered the unofficial kick off to beach season in that area. Due to efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in our community, many local beaches are closed to visitors.
The town also noted there will no Easter sunrise service at the Holden Beach Fishing Pier, which is a tradition. The Holden Beach Chapel plans to hold its service online at www.holdenbeachchapel.org. You can reach the chapel by calling (910) 842-5700.
Town leaders are adding the beach closure to the existing State of Emergency for the area. They say they hope no more restrictive action will be needed after this move.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.