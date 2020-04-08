Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is entering the NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 guard announced his decision Tuesday after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. In a statement, Stanley says he believed the Blue Devils could have attained his goal of reaching the Final Four and contending for a national championship. But he noted that “the NBA values youth” in his decision to enter the draft. Stanley joins sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrees to the NBA draft from Duke.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton says he feels like a “fish out of a water” being a free agent for the first time in his nine-year NFL career. Newton says being released by the Carolina Panthers left him with a chip on his shoulder that has “turned into family-size real quick." He made the comments during a conversation with Thunder guard Chris Paul on Instagram Live. Newton didn’t give any indication where he might be interested in signing. The 2015 league MVP played in only two games last season and is coming off foot surgery. He hasn't been able to meet with NFL teams due to the coronavirus travel restrictions.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Carl Edwards are among the new nominees for NASCAR’s next Hall of Fame class. Janet Guthrie returns as a nominee in the Landmark category after a one-year absence. The voting structure was changed for this year. There are three ballots: one for Modern candidates, one for Pioneer candidates and one for Landmark candidates. Two entries from the 10 Modern candidates will be elected, along with one entry apiece from the five-candidate Pioneer and Landmark categories.
UNDATED (AP) — Trevor Immelman has some big shoes to fill and that's not just a figure of speech. Immelman is the next Presidents Cup captain for an International team that hasn't won since 1998. The matches are scheduled for 2021 at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. He replaces another South African, Ernie Els, known as the Big Easy. Immelman says he can build on a lot of what Els brought as captain in Australia. But he says Els had such an aura because of his huge presence, and that will be tough to duplicate. The Americans have not picked their captain.