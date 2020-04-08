Health experts in the Cape Fear respond to Covid-19 disproportionately killing African Americans

"We are talking about people who are not able to do their job from home," she said. "We’re talking about people who have minimum-wage jobs. We will go to a restaurant to pick up our food but somebody was in that restaurant cooking the food right so they are having to be exposed in those restaurants. And how did they get to work? They went to work on transit public transit. So, when you talk about people who are already on the margins and disenfranchised and you put this situation there where they have to be out of their homes, you make it just so much more difficult for them."