Harris Teeter to limit the number of customers inside stores

(WECT) - You can add Harris Teeter to the growing list of stores that are reducing the maximum number of customers allowed inside in an effort to promote social distancing.
The North Carolina based grocery chain will reduce its maximum customer capacity in each of its stores by 50% starting Wednesday, April 8. Store associates will monitor the number of customers to ensure the capacity limit is maintained.
The capacity limit is in addition to measures Harris Teeter has already established to promote physical distancing, including the installation of plexiglass protective shields at check stands, Customer Service and Pharmacy counters, floor decals at checkout and signage throughout the store.
Kroger, Walmart and Target have announced similar social distancing measures, which into effect earlier this week.
