Former UNCW head basketball coach says he was “stunned” by dismissal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former UNCW head men’s basketball coach C.B. McGrath told a Kansas City newspaper he was “shocked for a week” after being fired midway through the basketball season this past January.
McGrath went 26-58 in under three seasons as the leader of the men’s basketball program. He was dismissed on January 13th after an 11-game losing streak.
McGrath explained to the Kansas City Star that he was under the impression he’d have five years to build a program at UNCW and that he had the roster needed for future success. McGrath went on to explain what he hopes to do in the future in regards to basketball. Read more in the Kansas City Star here.
UNCW has since hired Takayo Siddle, an assistant under former Seahawks coach Kevin Keatts, to head up the program next season.
