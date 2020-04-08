Florists see sharp decline in business the week before Easter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Julia’s Florist in Wilmington typically prepares hundreds of deliveries leading up to Easter. This time last year, the staff had over 500 orders. This year, they have about 200.
“Of course we’re down, but we’re keeping a positive outlook that this too shall pass,” said owner Dana Cook.
Though limited, they are making daily deliveries as customers are sending flowers to lift spirits during this pandemic. Easter deliveries and all others, Cook says, are being done with social distancing.
“We are doing no-touch delivery and curbside pickup. We go to the door, ring the doorbell, drop off the flowers and then go back to the van and then call the recipient," Cook explained. “We also have alcohol wipes attached to a little card explaining how to wipe down the vase.”
The same is true for deliveries from Verzaal's Florist.
“We are placing them on the doorstep so we have no interaction with the receiver,” said Brittany Brown, owner of Verzaal’s Florist.
Brown says the pandemic has taken its toll on her overall business.
“We do a lot with weddings and events, so of course all of these vents have been postponed until later in the year or 2021,” Brown said. “On the everyday-florist-side, sales have really dropped with not being able to have walk-ins and not being able to make deliveries to the hospitals and nursing homes.”
While they can still be delivered to homes, flowers for graveside services have all but ceased.
Orders for Easter lilies, a favorite for the Easter holiday, have dropped significantly at all florists.
“We’re not selling Easter lilies because if we don’t sell them by this Saturday, they won’t sell on Monday,” said Cook.
Verzaal’s has Easter lilies but they are mainly going to churches.
“Because of livestreaming and churches still wanting to have Easter Sunday services, we are providing Easter lilies as a backdrop,” Brown explained.
While both owners say their businesses have been impacted tremendously by the coronavirus crisis, they’re still providing a service that lifts spirits, especially during these difficult times.
“People are still ordering to send a little bit of cheer,” Brown said. “It goes a long way.”
