First Alert Forecast: warm Wednesday winds to turn chilly by Good Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! In this period, an active jet stream will orchestrate some big weather changes and many of the pattern's milestones will happen on religiously significant days...
Wednesday: Please continue to be cautious with flame as the risk of brush fires will spike under the hot sunshine and amid the warm, dry, west winds. The chance of a shower or storm is low but not zero. Passover begins at sundown - 7:38 p.m.
Friday: A stark switch to northerly breezes will favor much cooler daytime temperatures in the 60s for Good Friday and even chillier 40s by Friday night. Rain and storms are not likely to accompany the change; expect lots of sun instead!
Sunday: At the time of Easter sunrise, 6:43 a.m., clouds ought to at least be beginning to fill the sky. Odds for showers will grow from the morning to the night; it is too soon to tell if these will present any flooding or severe weather risks.
