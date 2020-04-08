‘Don’t cut your own bangs, cover the gray.' Stylists share tips for hair maintenance while salons are closed​

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - "I know you're bored, but do not cut your own bangs," reads one of the humorous memes on Frank Potter-Gainey's Facebook page.
“We are about three weeks away from knowing everyone’s true hair color,” reads another.
The jovial posts are just a way to tone down the fact hair salons, under an executive order by Governor Roy Cooper, will remain closed until the end of April due to the coronavirus crisis.
Potter-Gainey, owner of Bangz Hair Salon in Wilmington, garners a lot of laughs with his funny Facebook posts, but the hairstylist says there’s a serious footnote to his colorful, comedic commentaries; just cover the gray until hair salons reopen.
“I wouldn’t get into a lot of trying to cut your own hair," he explained. “One little snip is going to take six months to fix verse having it be too long for four weeks. So we’re suggesting to our clients reaching out to us please don’t try to dye your hair at home, that’s probably the biggest no no.”
Instead, Potter-Gainey says get creative with how you style your hair.
“We are suggesting scarves and headbands,” Potter-Gainey said. “They are very in fashion this season as well as hats like berets and visors. Of course, living in the south, every woman should have at least one ball cap representing a favorite ball team or a phrase we can all relate to such as G.R.I.T.S--girls raised in the south.”
If hats aren’t your thing, Potter-Gainey says there’s another quick fix — a mascara wand around the hairline which can be purchased at a local pharmacy.
“They make blonde, red, brown and black mascara wands and they last a couple of days, just stay out of the rain,” he said with a smile. “Place a towel on your pillow because lots of them are waterproof.”
Stylist Sarah Girod, who owns SG Hair Studio says you can also use natural color depositing shampoos to help upkeep your current color. They work to enhance, not lighten the hair. Girod suggests the brands Pravana and Celeb Luxury.
She cautions these shampoos can be very drying to the hair and should be followed with a hair mask.
According to marketwatch.com, about 75% of women in the U.S. color their hair. The multi-million dollar industry makes up about 22% of the hair care market.
Now don't be mislead. Men color their hair, too, and while the percentage is significantly lower, Potter-Gainey says keeping appointments for color is just as important to some men as it is for women.
As for those bangs, Potter-Gainey says he knows some will try to cut them at home.
“Of course some people are going to try it, some people will succeed and some will not,” he said.
Girod says if you are going to attempt it, don’t pull on your bangs before you cut.
Potter-Gainey suggests styling with a smaller round brush to lift bangs up and away from the face.
Governor Roy Cooper issued the executive order closing all hair and nail salons in North Carolina March 25. The order lasts for thirty days from that date.
