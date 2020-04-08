Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A man found in his car suffering from gunshot wounds later died at the hospital, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Hallsboro Road South in Hallsboro in reference to a gunshot wound victim.
Upon arrival, they found a vehicle in the ditch with Joshua Blake Tedder, 25, of Lake Waccamaw, in the driver seat. Tedder, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital where succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-6629 or Detective Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.