Brunswick County postpones clean up week, shred events

The Brunswick County seal. (Source: Brunswick County)
By WECT Staff | April 8, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 10:19 AM

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents hoping to take advantage of two spring cleaning events will have to wait a little longer.

County officials announced on Wednesday that the free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill that was originally scheduled for April 13-18 and the free shred event that was scheduled for April 24 have both been postponed due to COVID-19.

“Brunswick County is assessing the situation with the pandemic and will attempt to reschedule these events at a later date,” county officials stated in a news release.

