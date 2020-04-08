Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office receives donation of dozens of stuffed animals

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Sheriff Jim McVicker and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently received a donation of approximately 60 stuffed animals.
The stuffed animals were donated by Jan Barnhill of Rowan community “in hopes that they might provide comfort and companionship to children or adults who have been the victim’s of automobile wrecks, a child protection investigation or other incidents.”
“We really appreciate the kindness shown by Jan Barnhill in donating the teddy bears to the Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff McVicker said. “The Barnhills have been long supporters of law enforcement and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.