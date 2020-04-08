Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted for attempted murder

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - The Navassa Police Department is searching for a man considered “armed and dangerous” who is accused of shooting at a woman last month.
According to Captain S. Perez, Gabriel Alexander Graham, 27, of Bolton, is wanted on one count of attempted murder in the March 13 incident.
Around 8:30 that evening, Graham fired at least five shots at a woman in her vehicle on Beulah Lane in Navassa. The woman was not shot, though her vehicle was hit several times.
Perez said the incident was domestic in nature.
Graham, who will turn 28 on Tuesday, is believed to work in the Wilmington area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Navassa Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.