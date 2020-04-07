UNCW announces all summer 2020 classes will be online

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW announced Tuesday there will be no face-to-face classes during the 2020 summer session.
The courses scheduled to begin in May will be completely online, based on UNC System guidance on social distancing.
“We are sorry for the disappointment this will cause in those of you who had been looking forward to living and learning on our campus this summer, but we assure you we will do everything possible to provide an engaging and dynamic online experience,” the release from UNCW stated.
No housing will be offered for summer I classes, according to the university.
All summer programs, with the exception of Athletics camps, scheduled to take place through June 24 have been canceled. University officials say they plan to share and update by May 15 on athletics camps and other summer programs, including housing for summer II courses.
