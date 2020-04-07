UNCW adds second assistant coach to men’s basketball team

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW announced on Tuesday that Travis Hackert, a member of Kevin Keatts’ staff during Keatts’ tenure at the university from 2014-2017, will return to the Port City as an assistant coach.
Hackert joins Seahawk head coach Takayo Siddle after working three season at N.C. State, including last year as director of basketball operations for the Wolfpack. He becomes the second assistant coach for Siddle, following Monday’s announcement that veteran coach Kurt Kanaskie is joining the UNCW staff.
“Travis is a tremendous addition to our staff,” said Siddle. “He’s a rising star in this profession with a strong passion for the game and will bring great value to our program with his versatility and knowledge. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Travis for six years and I’ve gained a tremendous amount of respect for him as a person and as a coach.”
Hackert heads backs to the coast after serving as UNCW’s video coordinator in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and director of basketball operations in 2016-17. During Hackert’s time in Raleigh, the Wolfpack recorded three straight seasons with 20-plus wins and made an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018.
“I’m extremely excited to be back at UNCW,” said Hackert. "UNCW is a special place to me because it’s where I started my coaching career. It’s a place that has enjoyed tremendous success, success that I was blessed to be a part of from 2014-2017.
“I’m thankful that Coach Siddle has given me the opportunity to come back to this great university. I’ve been very fortunate to learn from him over the past few years. I’m looking forward to working with him to help continue the championship culture at UNCW.”
A native of Ludington, Mich., Hackert served as a student manager at Louisville from 2010-14, working as head manager for the 2013-14 season. The Cardinals made four NCAA appearances, captured three conference tournament titles, appeared in two Final Fours, and won the national championship in 2013 while Hackert was on former head coach Rick Pitino’s staff.
