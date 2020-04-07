Southport cancels its iconic Fourth of July festival

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Southport announced on Tuesday that it will be canceling its iconic Fourth of July festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year, due to the need for instituting public health mitigation measures for the protection of our city, our citizens, and our state, it is my recommendation during this COVID-19 pandemic, that the Fourth of July Festival in 2020, this celebration of independence and freedom, be cancelled to assist in stopping the spread of this contagious disease,” mayor Joseph P. Hatem stated in a news release.
Hatem added that all public events in the city have been canceled at least through Labor Day.
The city’s Fourth of July celebration is one of the oldest in North Carolina, going back to at least 1795, according to officials.
The event attracts approximately 60,000 people to Southport every year.
