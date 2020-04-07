Port of Wilmington now can accommodate ultra-large container ships

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Port of Wilmington now can accommodate the largest container ships calling on the east coast with the recent completion of Phase II of its Turning Base Expansion Project.
The port now can welcome ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) with a length of 1,200 feet.
“This is a significant milestone for North Carolina Ports. The completion of this project ushers NC Ports and the Port of Wilmington into the big ship era,” said Paul J. Cozza, executive director of North Carolina Ports. “We recognize the importance of this project to our ocean carriers and are thrilled to offer expanded capabilities to better support their business needs.”
The project widened the turning basin in the Cape Fear River from 1,400 feet to 1,524 feet. Officials say the additional 124 feet allow 14,000-TEU vessels to safely turn around in the Wilmington Navigational Harbor.
“This project would not have been possible without the support and collaboration of our local, state and federal partners,” added Brian E. Clark, chief operating officer of North Carolina Ports. “Their efforts helped us ensure the project remained on track especially throughout the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.”
