New Hanover County ABC Board to allow restaurants, bars to return some liquor because of coronavirus

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials in charge of alcohol sales in New Hanover County are extending a helping hand to liquor-by-the-drink customers who have been negatively affected by the novel coronavirus.
At a special, telephonic meeting Tuesday morning, the New Hanover County ABC Board voted unanimously in favor of a temporary policy change that will allow some products purchased in the last two months to be returned.
“I think this is a good will gesture,” said one board member.
Bill Blair, board member and former mayor of Wrightsville Beach, said he sensed all board members want to help the bars and restaurants hardest hit by the state and local stay-at-home orders in place due to COVID-19.
New Hanover County ABC will accept the return of products from those with liquor-by-the-drink licenses under the following guidelines:
- LBD customers can return up to 15% of purchases made from Feb. 1 to April 2
- Taxes charged on those items will not be refunded
- A maximum of 30 products can be returned per day, but multiple bottles of the same product do not count against that total
- Products must be unopened, with stamps in place, and bottles must be clean
- No special-order items can be returned
To return products, LBD customers must contact ABC leadership with a list of products they wish to return two days prior to their desired return date. If approved, returns will be accepted at the Market Street location during regular business hours there, and those customers will be given a special transportation permit.
Blair noted that the return of alcohol is extremely unusual, because there is no way to verify the quality of the returned product as liquor must be stored at particular temperatures.
Additionally, he noted all returns will have to be sanitized upon receipt for the protection of ABC store employees.
Board members based their policy on those of other counties in North Carolina, including Onslow County.
