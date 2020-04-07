NCDEQ requiring Chemours to make extensive changes to Corrective Action Plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality announced Tuesday that it is requiring Chemours to make extensive revisions to the proposed Corrective Action Plan the company submitted in December.
“The proposed plan is clearly deficient and fails to address the fundamental purposes of a corrective action plan,” said Michael S. Regan, DEQ Secretary. “Chemours will not receive approval from this department until they address appropriate clean up measures for the communities impacted by the contamination and meet the terms of the Consent Order.”
DEQ officials say that based on their initial review the proposed Corrective Action Plan “lacks a thorough technical basis, including an adequate assessment of human exposure to PFAS compounds and a thorough evaluation of on- and off-site groundwater contamination.”
State officials also said that the plan does not provide for appropriate remediation of on-site groundwater or off-site contamination.
The DEQ received more than 1,240 public comments on the plan.
“The vast majority of the commenters believe the proposed plan from Chemours is not sufficient to address community concerns, the requirements of state law and the Consent Order,” the NCDEQ stated in a news release.
The public comments can be seen here.
The February 2019 Consent Order and related documents are available online at https://deq.nc.gov/ChemoursConsentOrder.
