NC Maritime Museum continues learning online and at home

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Maritime Museum is continuing to keep the community educated, even if the doors are closed.
“We also have come up with a new program, we are calling them education bundles because all of the kids are at home and they are getting all of their information online from their teachers," says museum manager Lori Sanderlin. " Our museum curator of education went through all of the grades and what they are studying at this time and she developed the bundles so the parents can get a lesson plan they can understand.”
These bundles include lesson plans, worksheets, crafts, stickers, maritime patches and other things your student at home can use to continue their education.
“We will never stop teaching, we will never stop loving maritime history and we promise to bring it to you as long as we can,” says Sanderlin. “We are here for you to help you if there’s anything we can do, because we’re part of the community.”
The schedule for online learning through their various social media platforms include:
- Tuesday: 5 p.m. Live Learning (Facebook)- Similar to a podcast with powerpoint slides
- Wednesday: 3 pm Story time with Captain Meanie (Youtube)
- Thursday: 10 a.m. Trivia Thursday (Facebook)- Geared toward those older school aged children and adults
- Friday: 11 a.m. Craft time (Facebook)
- Saturday: 3 p.m. Story time with Captain Meanie (Youtube)
- Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday Stretch (Instagram)- Stretch like different maritime animals
