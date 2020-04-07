‘I never thought I’d get it”; Harrisburg woman wants you to learn from frightening fight with COVID-19

"I was one of those naysayers who was like, ’Oh, it’s just, it’s just a flu on steroids. It’s not going to be a big deal’. I really did not think that it was going to be as serious as it is. I certainly didn’t think I was gonna get it. And that it would get as bad as it did. I’m 28. I’m generally a healthy person. But I’m in the hospital. I can’t fight it. I need help. And to think about all of those vulnerable people out there who are not able to be protected and people who are not listening to these directions that are being given. It’s just, it’s infuriating,” Hayden said