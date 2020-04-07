Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — The NFL is delaying the start of its offseason workout program while formulating a plan with the NFL Players Association on how to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic. At least for the time being NFL coaches won’t be allowed to communicate with players via videoconferencing. Normally, Monday would have signaled the start of the nine-week offseason workout program for the five NFL teams with new head coaches: Carolina, Dallas, Washington, Cleveland and the New York Giants. However, due to the coronavirus, players are not allowed at team facilities. At some point, teams are expected to communicate with players as part of what will be a “virtual” offseason program.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A student at North Carolina State University has kept alive a tradition associated with postseason college basketball. Max Goren produced his own version of “One Shining Moment,” similar to the video which CBS Sports showcases at the end of the men's national championship game. Goren thought he’d seen online a mention that, despite the lack of a tournament, the traditional video should go on. So, he spent three hours plying YouTube videos to come up with a 3-minute product which earned him recognition from bloggers and podcasters and even a call from an NFL agent.
UNDATED (AP) — IndyCar has adjusted its schedule again because of the coronavirus pandemic. The doubleheader at Detroit scheduled for the end of May has now been canceled. IndyCar will make up the two dates by hosting doubleheaders at both Iowa Speedway and Laguna Seca in California. The series will also add an October race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to give it 15 events on the 2020 calendar. The season was suspended 48 hours before the opening race. IndyCar is now tentatively scheduled to start its season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston has won the Lisa Leslie Award given to the top center in women’s college basketball. Other winners in the Naismith Starting Five announced Monday by the Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Association included Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu as the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, Arizona’s Aari McDonald as the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year, Oregon’s Satou Sabally as the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year, and Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard as the Katrine McClain Power Forward of the Year.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State instate signee Josh Hall says he’ll go through the NBA draft process while maintaining his college eligibility. Hall announced his decision in a social-media post Monday. He had played at Moravian Prep for his senior season as well as an additional year of prep school. Prep players are eligible to enter the draft if they’re at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft and are at least a year removed from their graduating class. Hall is a 6-foot-9 forward. He is ranked 36th nationally by 247sports and 22nd by Rivals.