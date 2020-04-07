First Alert Forecast: soaring midweek temps, sharp cool down late week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! An active jet stream pattern will bring lots of weather changes to the Cape Fear Region between Tuesday and Easter Weekend. Here are some important details and highlights...
Tuesday: Expect partly sunny skies, fresh westerly breezes, and afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Keep an eye to the western sky as scattered clusters of afternoon showers and storms may develop. The strongest of cells may feature brief gusty winds and hail.
Even warmer midweek: For Wednesday and Thursday, expect daily high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s on the mainland and upper 70s and lower 80s closer to the beach. Please be extremely cautious with flame as the warm, dry breezes could support brush fire growth.
Cooler for Good Friday: A cold front ought to swat temperatures back to the 60s to near 70 by Friday; even cooler 40s and 50s are probable Friday night. Since this change is not likely to come with much rain, please continue to be cautious with outdoor burning.
Trending more active Easter weekend: Odds for showers and storms will grow from 10% Saturday to 30% Saturday night to 50% for Easter Sunday itself. Severe thunderstorms are not explicitly in your weekend forecast right now, but please stay tuned for updates.
Catch specs on all of these items and more in your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: anytime you like and for any location you choose, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Have a safe week!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.