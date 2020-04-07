Explosion at hydrogen fuel plant damages nearby homes in Catawba County

LONGVIEW, N.C. (WBTV) - No injuries were reported in an explosion that happened at a hydrogen and gas facility in Longview Tuesday morning.
The Hickory Fire Department says the explosion happened around 8:30 a.m. at OneH2 Inc on 23rd Street NW.
Officials say all 44 OneH2 employees have been accounted for. It’s unclear how many, if any, employees were inside the facility at the time of the explosion.
It appears the explosion happened near the back, outside part of the building, according to officials. Damage was reported to the building and surrounding homes.
Longview Fire is handling the incident and Hickory Fire is assisting.
