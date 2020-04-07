3 COVID-19 cases connected to Columbus County nursing home

WHITEVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two residents and a staff member at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehab Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the center confirms.
The facility was notified Friday that an employee tested positive. They also learned two residents were diagnosed with the virus Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The families of the residents who tested positive and public health officials have been informed of the diagnoses.
“Both of the residents are doing well. They are without fever and neither has experienced respiratory distress. Each of these residents continues to be treated in-place and are isolated in private rooms on a designated hall of the facility,” a release from Liberty Commons says.
The employee last worked March 29, and is being cared for at home. They are also without fever or respiratory distress, according to the facility.
Liberty Commons staff have been wearing masks, gowns, gloves and goggles when caring for residents. All staff remain symptom free and are screened before their shifts begin.
“Resident and staff safety is our top priority. We are closely monitoring all other residents and staff members at Liberty Commons and have notified all staff and residents of the positive Covid-19 tests. We are doing everything we can to ensure that we can stop the spread of Covid-19 within out community, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps,” the release notes.
No visitors are permitted to the facility, but family members are encouraged to call the center for updates on their loved ones.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Columbus County has reported 14 positive test results and one death.
