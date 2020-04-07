Coastguard couple says ‘I do’ outside New Hanover County Courthouse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Social distancing measures have cancelled many gatherings this spring, but even a pandemic couldn’t put a halt to one couple’s wedding in Wilmington.
The New Hanover County courthouse was not the setting Daniel and Andrea Smith imagined for their wedding, but after Tuesday’s ceremony, it will forever hold a special place in their hearts.
They initially planned to get married at the Barn at Rock Creek on May 9, in front of 150 of their family members and friends, but made the decision to cancel as the nation shut down to slow the spread of the virus.
The Smiths will be moving to Florida with the US Coast Guard Cutter Diligence when it leaves, but said it was important to them to get married in Wilmington, where they fell in love.
“Together that’s all that matters, right? So we would love to have our families here and everything but...yeah, but with traveling and everything, the uncertainty, we didn’t want to put any of our families at risk,” the couple said.
The ceremony itself was very intimate, due to social distancing guidelines, but afterwards, friends drove by the courthouse, honked their car horns, waved congratulatory signs and dragged cans behind their cars to celebrate the Smiths.
Their honeymoon plans are on hold, but the couples hopes to eventually have another celebration ceremony once things return to normal.
