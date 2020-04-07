Cleaning product with Wilmington connection used to kill the virus that causes COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The coronavirus pandemic has people keenly aware of the cleaning products they use around the house and if they will kill the virus that causes COVID-19.
One of those products is Whizzer, and it was created by Curt Mueller in 1960 and has been used by athletic trainers for years.
Curt’s son, Jeff, calls Wilmington home and worked with this dad for years on Whizzer.
Jeff says that his father came up with the product to clean wrestling mats, because soap and water along didn’t kill all the germs on the mats.
“When my dad came out with this, it was to prevent staph and other germs,” said Jeff Mueller.
Now, the same solution is being used to kill the virus that can cause COVID-19.
The Environmental Protection Agency checks every batch before it can be sold.
“Last month since [COVID-19] this thing started, we had to scale up to keep up to make in a day what we used to in a month,” Jeff said. “I can assure you if the virus is on a surface that is non-porous, and you spray it on, it will kill it.”
