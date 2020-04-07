Brunswick County suspending pet adoptions until May 1

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to further limit contact between the public and its staff, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services has decided to suspend pet adoptions until May 1.
“We will continue to take animals in and get them ready to be placed in their forever homes after we get through this difficult time," a Facebook post states. “All the animals currently in the shelter, and all those that are taken in between now and May 1, will be available and ready to be adopted into loving homes. Until that time, our wonderful Animal Care Specialists and staff at the shelter continue to care for and work with the animals. We appreciate your support and understanding as we do our very best to limit the interaction between people in an effort to minimize the exposure to, and spread of COVID-19.”
Officials say that the number of animals at the shelter is extremely low due to the number of people who have adopted pets in recent weeks.
“We will get through this, and afterwards, we look forward to watching the joy that always comes when an animal finds their forever home," the post states.
Anyone who needs to surrender an animal is asked to call 910-754-8204 to schedule a time to come to the shelter.
