Brunswick County suspending pet adoptions until May 1

“We will continue to take animals in and get them ready to be placed in their forever homes after we get through this difficult time," a Facebook post states. “All the animals currently in the shelter, and all those that are taken in between now and May 1, will be available and ready to be adopted into loving homes. Until that time, our wonderful Animal Care Specialists and staff at the shelter continue to care for and work with the animals. We appreciate your support and understanding as we do our very best to limit the interaction between people in an effort to minimize the exposure to, and spread of COVID-19.”