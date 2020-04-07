Brunswick County couple stranded on cruise ship for 35 days heads home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County couple is finally headed home after being trapped on the Coral Princess Cruise Ship for 35 days.
The ship docked in Miami on April 4 after being turned away from several ports.
Katy O’Neil and John Hutton will depart from Miami International Airport on a chartered flight late Tuesday afternoon, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The retired Brunswick County teachers are expected to land in Charlotte later Tuesday evening and will be taken home to Oak Island via private transportation where they will self-quarantine.
Neither has shown signs of having the Coronavirus. A dozen passengers on the ship have tested positive, and three died from the virus.
O’Neil talked with WECT from her balcony via video chat Monday, weary and worried of her husband’s declining health as he is scheduled for essential neurosurgery.
Nevertheless, she found ways to keep positive, even sending WECT this video of her taken Tuesday morning.
Other North Carolinians were also on the ship and shared similar experiences.
