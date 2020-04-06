Wilmington non-profit offers virtual mental health support groups

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wilmington, a local non-profit, is working to fill the need of those with mental illness.
Mental illness is a medical condition that disrupts a person’s thinking, feeling, mood, ability to relate to others, and daily functioning. NAMI offers education programs and advocates for those with mental illness and their families.
For the past 15 years, NAMI has held weekly peer-run support groups at NHRMC, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, those in-person meetings had to end.
Now, NAMI continues to hold weekly meetings, but through a computer. Wednesday, April 8, will be the first time NAMI has hosted a virtual support group.
Many people who live with anxiety and other mental health conditions are having a tough time while isolating at home and not being able to live their lives in their normal routine.
You don’t have to be a NAMI member to call in and they’re free. If you interested in joining the meeting, call the number and use the access code below. They are every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.
CALL IN NUMBER: (978)990-5000 | ACCESS CODE: 894438
NAMI also provides a monthly Family Support Group and are making plans to go virtual with that on Monday. You can find more information on that and about NAMI Wilmington, by visiting their website.
