Wilmington, New Hanover County leaders join with organizations to address homelessness during COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Elected officials, business leaders and nonprofit organizations are coming together to provide resources to those facing homelessness as the spread of the novel coronavirus continues.
Monday afternoon Mayor Bill Saffo announced the city will be contributing $25,000, with the same contribution from New Hanover County, along with contributions from the United Way and large local businesses like Live Oak Bank.
All told, about $100,000 has been raised, and will be used to house the most vulnerable portions of the city’s homeless population.
Elderly persons facing homelessness, along with pregnant women and women with small children will be accommodated at three area hotels. Saffo said those locations will not be announced in order to protect the privacy of those individuals.
Dr. Philip Brown from New Hanover Regional Medical Center said providing these accommodations to these populations will have a significant positive effect on social distancing efforts and slowing the spread among those affected by homelessness, who are dis-proportionally more at risk of contracting and spreading the virus.
Additionally, Katrina Knight, director of the Good Shepherd Center, said this will increase space at area homeless shelters and allow for social distancing for the adults who will remain at that center as well as the Salvation Army facility.
