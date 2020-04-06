Wilmington neighbors create hand written signs to express appreciation for healthcare workers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of Wilmington families have worked together to create signs honoring the area’s healthcare heroes.
Kids ranging from kindergarten to middle school all pitched in to make sure workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus know they’re appreciated.
Signs say things like “Thank you for keeping us safe,” and “You are a hero.”
The signs were posted Monday on Echo Lane, an area many say healthcare workers live in, or drive through to get to work.
Those who put up the signs say every now and then, they hear a few honks from cars passing through, so they know the signs are being seen by the right people.
